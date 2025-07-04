Himachal Pradesh: 69 dead, dozens missing in two weeks as heavy rains wreak havoc; damages of Rs 700 crore reported

At least 69 people have lost their lives, dozens are missing, and over 100 have suffered injuries as flash floods and landslides triggered by days of incessant and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh. Read on to know more on this.

At least 69 people have lost their lives, dozens are missing, and more than 100 have suffered injuries as flash floods and landslides triggered by days of incessant and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh. An alert for heavy rainfall remains in place for all districts of the hilly state until Monday, July 7. As many as 14 cloudburst incidents have been reported since the onset of the monsoon as the inclement weather has caused damage to roads and drinking water projects, while disrupting electricity supply to several areas.

Rescue operations ongoing

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Friday that his government "stands with the disaster-affected families" in the state. His government will also provide Rs 5,000 to each family as "renting accommodation." Sukhu further said that resuce and relief operations were underway, particularly in Mandi district, which remains the worst affected. The chief minister also stated that damages amounting approximately Rs 700 crore have been incurred due to the monsoon fury.

HM Amit Shah speaks to Sukhu

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Sukhu and assured full assistance to the state authorities. A central team was due to arrive in Himachal Pradesh on Friday to assess the damages.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh," Shah said in a post on X. "Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government," he added.

Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 and several districts have since been badly affected by heavy rains and related incidents. Mandi alone has reported more than a dozen deaths, while 13 people have been killed in Kangra, six in Chamba, and five in Shimla. Reports say at least 110 people have been injured across the northern state. Hundreds of houses have been destroyed and 14 bridges have been washed away.