Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked due to multiple landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:00 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges

Numerous landslides, flash floods, and intense rain have all pounded Himachal Pradesh. Many locations in the hilly regions have been cut off, disrupting people's lives. According to a report by PTI, the disaster has left at least 15 panchayats cut off near Pagal Nala on the Aut-Larji-Sainj road.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked due to multiple landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the region. Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall, flash floods and cloudbursts in the region, leading to widespread damage of public utilities and claiming hundreds of lives this monsoon season.

15 Panchayats Cut Off, Roads Blocked

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported that as of August 17 evening, 352 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 1,067 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 116 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

The authority said the ongoing monsoon havoc has claimed 263 lives since June 20, of which 136 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 127 were killed in road accidents.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: IMD issues 'Red Alert', schools closed amid heavy rain, airlines share advisory

The maximum road blockages were reported from Mandi district (201 roads), followed by Kullu (63) and Kangra (27).

Which national highways are currently blocked due to heavy rainfall in Himachal?

Among the national highways, NH-305 in Kullu, NH-05 in Kinnaur, and NH-21 in Mandi are blocked due to landslides and flooding.

Power supply has taken a massive hit, with Kullu district alone reporting 557 disrupted transformers, followed by Mandi (385) and Lahaul-Spiti (112). Water supply schemes have also been impacted, with 44 schemes down in Mandi and nine in Kullu.

Officials said restoration work is underway on a war footing, but frequent landslides, continuing rainfall, and high-altitude disruptions are slowing down the process.

"The situation remains grim in several districts, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, where heavy rainfall continues to hamper road connectivity, power supply, and water services," the HPSDMA stated.

The ongoing monsoon fury has claimed 261 lives since June 20, of which 136 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 125 were killed in road accidents triggered by slippery conditions and poor visibility, according to SDMA.

Officials said that road connectivity has been hit the hardest in Mandi district with 201 blockages, including the strategic NH-03, followed by Kullu, where 63 roads are closed due to landslides, including NH-305 at Khanag. Kinnaur also reported disruption on NH-05 at Tinku Nalla. 

(with inputs from ANI)

