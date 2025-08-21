Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arrested in India
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 276; 366 roads remain blocked
Vivek Agnihotri REVEALS his family is threatened amid The Bengal Files release: 'My daughter and my son are...
Jolly LLB 3 in trouble? Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, director Subhash Kapoor to appear in court for...
Amid Trump's tariffs, Jaishankar encourages Russian companies to engage 'more intensively' with India
Pakistan announces one-month extension to airspace ban on Indian flights due to...
Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know
Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'
Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...
DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence
INDIA
National Highway-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remained blocked due to road sinking and landslides, while dozens of key link roads were rendered impassable in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba.
Himachal Pradesh's cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has climbed to 276, of which 143 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 133 lost their lives in road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).
Alongside this, heavy monsoon rains have crippled large parts of Himachal Pradesh, blocking 366 roads, snapping power in 929 areas, and disrupting 139 water supply schemes in the past 24 hours, added HPSDMA.
National Highway-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remained blocked due to road sinking and landslides, while dozens of key link roads were rendered impassable in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba.
Kullu reported the heaviest disruption with 125 roads closed, 281 power distribution transformers (DTRs) damaged, and 56 water supply schemes affected. Mandi followed with 174 roads blocked, 98 DTRs down, and 60 water supply schemes disrupted.
Field reports indicated several areas in the Lug Valley, Manikaran, Sainj, Jibhi, Mandi-Jogindernagar stretch and Thangi-Charang in Kinnaur were utterly cut off. Restoration work was underway, but was being hampered by continuing rainfall and fresh landslides.
Authorities have urged people to avoid travel on vulnerable stretches and warned of possible further disruptions as the monsoon remains active.
ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)