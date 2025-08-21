Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 276; 366 roads remain blocked

National Highway-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remained blocked due to road sinking and landslides, while dozens of key link roads were rendered impassable in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba.

ANI

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:18 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 276; 366 roads remain blocked

Himachal Pradesh's cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has climbed to 276, of which 143 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 133 lost their lives in road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Alongside this, heavy monsoon rains have crippled large parts of Himachal Pradesh, blocking 366 roads, snapping power in 929 areas, and disrupting 139 water supply schemes in the past 24 hours, added HPSDMA.

Shimla-Mandi highway severely damaged

National Highway-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remained blocked due to road sinking and landslides, while dozens of key link roads were rendered impassable in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba.

Kullu reported the heaviest disruption with 125 roads closed, 281 power distribution transformers (DTRs) damaged, and 56 water supply schemes affected. Mandi followed with 174 roads blocked, 98 DTRs down, and 60 water supply schemes disrupted.

Field reports indicated several areas in the Lug Valley, Manikaran, Sainj, Jibhi, Mandi-Jogindernagar stretch and Thangi-Charang in Kinnaur were utterly cut off. Restoration work was underway, but was being hampered by continuing rainfall and fresh landslides.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travel on vulnerable stretches and warned of possible further disruptions as the monsoon remains active. 

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

