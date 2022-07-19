Search icon
Himachal Pradesh: Low-intensity earthquake hits Mandi, cloudburst leaves villages on India-Tibet border flooded

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium, and several orchards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

File Photo

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km at Barjohru in Mandi district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 7:53 am.

On the other hand, amid the ongoing monsoon season, a cloudburst over the India-Tibet border flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported. An official confirmed the same today. 

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium, and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

