Himachal Pradesh Unlock: Lockdown relaxations announced, inter-state buses to resume from THIS date

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to end the e-pass system to enter the state and restart inter-state buses including Volvos with 50 per cent capacity from July 1.

The Cabinet, in its meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided that interstate buses, including Volvos, would be started with 50 percent capacity in the state from July 1.

Religious places are allowed to open from July 1 for 'darshan' with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behaviour as per the SOPs issued by the Department of Language, Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, a state government notification said. "No kirtan, bhajan, jagratas etc. shall be permissible," it added.

The government offices would start working with 100% capacity from July 1.

It has also been decided that all the shops would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm while restaurants would be allowed to open till 10 pm.

Social gatherings and attendance would be allowed up to 50 per cent of the total indoor capacity with the maximum of 50 persons, whereas a maximum of 100 persons would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings.

The Cabinet approved the formula for calculation of Class 12 board theory marks on the basis of 10 per cent weightage to Class 10, 15 per cent weightage to Class 11 result, 55 per cent weightage to first, second terms and pre-board examinations, five per cent weightage to English subject results and 15 per cent weightage to internal assessment.

The results of Class 12 would be declared by third week of July.

The cabinet also approved to grant one month vacation in schools from June 26 to July 25 in summer closing areas. Kullu district will have vacation for 23 days from July 23 to August 14.

Besides, Lahaul-Spiti district will have one month vacation from July 1 to July 31.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government is aiming to vaccinate 100 percent of the state's population against COVID with the first dose by July 25, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, adding that the state is not facing a vaccine shortage.

"There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas," he said.