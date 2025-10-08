Himachal Pradesh landslide: 15 dead after landslide hits bus in Bilaspur; search ops underway for missing child

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said local residents assisted in saving the two children and confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing to locate an eight-year-old boy.

Search operations are ongoing in Himachal Pradesh after a landslide struck a private bus in the Balughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment, Bilaspur, on Tuesday evening, killing 15 people.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told ANI, "A private bus has met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh. Fifteen people have been killed. Two children are safe. The search is ongoing for one more child. The incident occurred due to a landslide, and its timing was such that debris landed on the bus, crushing it."

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said local residents assisted in saving the two children and confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing to locate an eight-year-old boy.

"Upon receiving information about this incident, we dispatched our police rescue team, Home Guard rescue team, and fire department vehicles to the scene. Local people provided a great deal of assistance in this incident and saved two children," he said.

"About 15 people have died in this incident. The post-mortem process of the bodies is being carried out. The major cause of this incident is the rain that has been happening for the last two days. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the incident site because an 8-year-old boy is missing in this," he added.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Of the 15 killed, the bodies of nine men and four women have been recovered. Two children who sustained injuries have been shifted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

"Search operations with the National Disaster Response Force team, including sniffer dogs, are ongoing. Further rise in the toll of deaths and injuries is least expected," SP Dhawal said.

Officials identified some of the deceased brought to the hospital as Rajneesh Kumar (34), Sarif Khan (25), Chunni Lal (46), Rajeev alias Sonu, Krishan Lal, and Narender Sharma.

Meanwhile, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Board Member Sandeep Sankhyan told ANI, "I spoke with the Bilaspur SP. I just learned that there have been 15 casualties, out of which nine are men, four are women, and two are children."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said 15 people have lost their lives in the tragic accident. He said around 18 people have been rescued from the site, and three of them have been admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Agnihotri said he would visit the spot to assess the situation. "Fifteen people have lost their lives in a private bus accident in Bilaspur. It has been reported that around 25-30 people were on board the bus. I am going to the spot," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Modi said the injured would be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"The state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of distress and will provide every possible assistance," he said.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and instructed the district administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to hospitals for treatment and provided with full medical care.

Sukhu, who is monitoring the situation from Shimla, is in touch with the Bilaspur district administration. He has asked authorities to provide timely updates on the rescue efforts and relief measures.

Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall.

