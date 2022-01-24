Himachal Pradesh extends COVID-19 restrictions till THIS date

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has extended restrictions in the state till January 31. This includes the closures of schools within the state.

The extension in Covid related restrictions was announced by Chief Secretary and chairman of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh on Monday. He said that the government has decided to extend Covid restrictions which were imposed on January 13 and 14 till 6 am of January 31.

He also announced guidelines for organising functions on Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day i.e. January 25 and Republic Day.

“For Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day (25 January) and Republic Day (26 January), related programs scheduled in the districts, the limit for gatherings in open spaces/outdoor areas is however allowed up to 50 per cent of the capacity ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols and Covid appropriate behaviour”, he said.

“All the departments and organisations of the government, district magistrates, Police officials and local authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance with these directions,” he further added.

As announced by him, any person violating the guidelines and not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be prosecuted under the provision of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and entail legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh Independent School Association has criticised the state government for this decision. The State President of the association – Gulshan Kumar said that the government should immediately reopen schools with strict Covid-19 protocols. He said that prolonged closure of schools is affecting the health of children and mounting pressure on private school managements.

Many wards are facing psychological problems in attending online classes for long hours.