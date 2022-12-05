Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: Exit polls predict neck-and-neck fight with an edge to BJP

Representational Image

A neck-and-neck fight may be in the offing in Himachal Pradesh with exit polls predicting 36-37 seats for the BJP while the Congress getting anywhere close to 27-28 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party is set face a major embarassment since several exit polls have predicted that the Kejriwal-led party will not be able to open its account in the hill state. The half-way mark in the 68-seat state assembly is 35.

Most of them gave an edge to it in Himachal Pradesh, indicating re-election of the ruling party in both states. However, two exit polls showed a dead heat between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh where results could go either way.

For Himachal Pradesh, Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. It said the BJP would get 24-34 seats and the Congress 30-40 seats. India TV predicted that the BJP would bag 35-40 seats, Congress 26-31 and AAP zero. News X-Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP was likely to get 32-40 seats in the hill state, Congress 27-34 and AAP zero.

While Republic TV P-MARQ predicted that the BJP would get 34-39, Congress 28-33 and AAP 0-1, the Times Now-ETG said the average seats BJP was likely to get was 38 and the Congress 28.

Here is what five major exit polls have predicted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022:

P-Marq - BJP(34-39), Congress (28-33), AAP (0-1), Others(1-4)

News-X - BJP (32-40), Congress (27-40), AAP (0), Others (1-2)

BARC - BJP(35-40), Congress (20-25), AAP (0-3), Others (1-5)

ETG - BJP (38), Congress (28), AAP (0), Others (2)

Jan Ki Baat - BJP (32-40), Congress (27-34), AAP (0), Others (1-2)

Axis My India - BJP (24-34), Congress (30-40), AAP (0), Others (4-8)

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, the BJP had bagged 44 out of 68 seats in the state while the Congress had secured 21 seats. This time, the seat share for the BJP seems to have gone down, owing to the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party in the fray.

If the exit polls turn out right, a win for the BJP will further cement its efforts to continue its dominance in the country's electoral system and will also come as a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In case the Congress manages to turn the tables, this will come as a much-needed victory to bring the party back the poll debacles it has been facing since 2014. The Grand Old Party is already hoping that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will help it improve its performance.

While the ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, the opposition Congress, desperate to wrest the state back from the BJP after multiple electoral losses and losing nine states in two years, appealed to voters to go by the four-decade tradition of voting out incumbents in the state.

The grand old party has made a host of promises, including Rs 1,500 to all women every month under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' scheme, 300 units of free power and five lakh jobs in the next five years. It has also promised a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund.

The BJP has promised implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and eight lakh jobs in the state, besides scooties to college going girls and cycles to school girls belonging to weaker sections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is the new entrant in Himachal and is contesting in 67 of 68 seats, has been fairly quiet as the contest shaped up as a direct one between the BJP and the Congress in line with past trends.