Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP releases its manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code in state if voted to power

BJP said that a committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP releases its manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code in state if voted to power
Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP releases its manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code in state if voted to power (photo: ANI)

BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on November 12. The party has said that the BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state if voted to power.

"A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," party national president JP Nadda said while launching party's manifesto.

Nadda released the manifesto in Shimla in presence of state CM Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and others present.

BJP national president JP Nadda said, "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism."

READ | Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress releases its manifesto, promises free power and employment to youth

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.