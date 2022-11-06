Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP releases its manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code in state if voted to power (photo: ANI)

BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on November 12. The party has said that the BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state if voted to power.

"A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," party national president JP Nadda said while launching party's manifesto.

The BJP Govt will bring Uniform Civil Code UCC into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/HerfnDy7AV — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Nadda released the manifesto in Shimla in presence of state CM Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and others present.

BJP national president JP Nadda said, "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism."

