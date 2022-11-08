Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: 26 Congress leaders join BJP just four days ahead of polls (Photo: Twitter/BJP4Himachal)

In a major setback to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, 26 party leaders and members have joined the BJP. The hill state is all set to vote on November 12 in a single phase. The leaders who switched to BJP include Dharampal Thakur Khand, former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The leaders joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP`s Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Other members who quit the Congress and joined hands with the BJP are:

Former secretary Akash Saini

Former councillor Rajan Thakur

Former district vice president Amit Mehta

Mehr Singh Kanwar

Youth Congress Rahul Negi

Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur

Naresh Verma

Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh

Taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar

Virendra Sharma

Rahul Rawat

Sonu Sharma

Arun Kumar

Shivam Kumar

Gopal Thakur

Chaman Lal

District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh

Mahendra Singh

Former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla

Balkrishna Bobby

Sunil Sharma

Surendra Thakur

Sandeep Samta

Ravi

Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party`s victory ahead of the Himachal assembly elections and said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He lauded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for his governance in the poll-bound state and said that he implemented policies on the ground. Himachal will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

