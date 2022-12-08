Himachal Pradesh Election Results: How women candidates performed in the hilly state; full list

Representational Image

The counting for Himachal Pradesh election is currently going on, for which the voting was held on 12 November. This election, 412 candidates are competing to be elected, with only 24 being women. In the Hill Station, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is defending to be elected again, whereas Congress is looking to regain its ground in the state. Women have been detrimental in Indian Politics and have had fair participation in recent times.

Though the number of women candidates in this year’s Himachal Pradesh Election has been higher compared to previous year which was just 19. Women’s participation has always been low in this state, when the second assembly elections took place in 1967, only two contestants were women and neither won. In terms of Parties and the female candidates they have placed, BJP and AAP each have placed Six candidates, whereas Congress has placed just 3 woman Candidates.

Currently parties are competing on 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh election, with a close knit competition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress PartY, Where the latter has taken a lead.