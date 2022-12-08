Search icon
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: How women candidates performed in the hilly state; full list

Himachal Pradesh election has 68 seats up for grabs, for which BJP and Congress are the leading contenders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Representational Image

The counting for Himachal Pradesh election is currently going on, for which the voting was held on 12 November. This election, 412 candidates are competing to be elected, with only 24 being women. In the Hill Station, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is defending to be elected again, whereas Congress is looking to regain its ground in the state. Women have been detrimental in Indian Politics and have had fair participation in recent times. 

Though the number of women candidates in this year’s Himachal Pradesh Election has been higher compared to previous year which was just 19. Women’s participation has always been low in this state, when the second assembly elections took place in 1967, only two contestants were women and neither won.  In terms of Parties and the female candidates they have placed, BJP and AAP each have placed Six candidates, whereas Congress has placed just 3 woman Candidates.

Currently parties are competing on 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh election, with a close knit competition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress PartY, Where the latter has taken a lead.

S. No.

Candidate Name

Party

Constituency

Votes

Position

1

Bharti Parmar

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Akota-143

137

Trailing

2

Puja

Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Bharmour-2

126

Trailing

3

Amrita Chaudhary

Hindu Samaj Party

Bhattiyat-5

213

Trailing

4

Rajni Kushal

AAP

Bhoranj-36

178

Trailing

5

Puja Pal

Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Bilaspur-48

55

Trailing

6

Lata Chandel

Independent

Bilaspur-48

13

Trailing

7

Neelam Nayyar

BJP

Chamba-3

17125

Trailing

8

Asha Kumari

INC

Dalhousie-4

10482

Trailing

9

Reeta Devi

BJP

Indora-7

14522

Trailing

10

Mehar Chand

Rashtriya Lokneeti Party

Jogindernagar-31

32

Trailing

11

Suman Kadam

Independent

Jubbal Kotkhai-65

52

Trailing

12

Champa Thakur

INC

Mandi-33

18358

Trailing

13

Jabna Kumari

AAP

Nachan-28

215

Trailing

14

Manisha Kumari

AAP

Nupur-6

218

Trailing

15

Dayal Pyari

INC

Pachhad-55

16733

Trailing

16

Reena

BJP

Pacchad-55

20478

Leading

17

Seema

BSP

Paonta Sahib-58

167

Trailing

18

Shashi Bala

BJP

Rohru-67

6634

Trailing

19

Indira Devi

BSP

Seraj-29

210

Trailing

20

Gita Anand

AAP

Seraj-29

255

Trailing

21

Sarveen

BJP

Shahpur-17

17601

Trailing

22

Anju

AAP

Solan-53

613

Trailing

23

Rekha Rani

Independent

Sullah-14

82

Trailing

24

Pooja Verma

AAP

Sundernagar-27

148

Trailing

 

