Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives bomb threat ahead of Republic Day, probe underway

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been under the tight security after he received an email on his official address of the Shimla Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The message warned that if the Chief Minister proceeds to hoist the national flag on Republic Day, he will be targeted by a “human bomb” or “suicide bombing.”

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed the receipt of the mail, stating, “A mail was received and we have forwarded the same to police for further action,” while speaking to HT. The police promptly registered a case against an unknown individual at Sadar Police Station, Shimla, under relevant sections of the law.

Investigation underway

According to police sources, the threatening email originated from an anonymous ID, making it challenging to trace the sender. Cyber experts have been engaged to analyze digital evidence and attempt to pinpoint the source and location of the email. Efforts are ongoing to identify the culprit, with authorities emphasizing that every available technological tool is being utilized.

“Efforts are on to identify and arrest the sender at the earliest,” a police spokesperson said, adding that additional security and vigilance have been implemented in the lead-up to the Republic Day celebrations. The police have also indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the email may have been an attempt to create fear and panic among the public by spreading false and misleading information.

This is not the first time Chief Minister Sukhu has faced such threats. In August 2025, a similar threat was received from the Sikhs for Justice organisation, which demanded that the Chief Minister not unfurl the Tricolour on August 15. That threat was delivered via a phone call to the personal mobile of Gagret Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, and a case was registered at Amb Police Station following Kalia’s complaint.

A comparable threat was also issued in 2024, warning of bomb attacks against anyone who attempted to hoist the national flag on August 15. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi noted, “We have been receiving such mails in the recent past naming various institutions and officers in the capital city through emails and we are serious about it. Matter is being investigated.”

Security Measures tightend

In response to the latest threat, security agencies have heightened alert levels in Shimla, particularly around The Ridge, where the Republic Day ceremony is scheduled to take place. Additional police deployment has been arranged, and multiple agencies, including the state Home Department and Police Headquarters, have been coordinating to assess and mitigate risks.

The police have emphasised that while similar emails in the past have often turned out to be hoaxes, the current threat is being taken seriously, and no lapses in security will be tolerated. The administration has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister, other dignitaries, and the public during the upcoming national event.