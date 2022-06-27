Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur's 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' initiative to curb drug problem: 5 things to know

Picture courtesy: ANI (Twitter)

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, sent off Department of State Taxes and Excise vehicles on Sunday to efficiently combat drug trafficking in Shimla. Here are five things you should know about the "Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne" campaign.

1. To address the drug problem in the state, the CM announced the formation of a Special Task Force led by the ADG of Police CID and officers from the Department of State Taxes and Excise. An Integrated Drug De-addiction Policy has been adopted as a result of the State Government's commitment to ending the drug crisis.

2. A Nasha Niwaran Board has been established by the State Government. For the proper implementation of the Excise NDPS and other regulatory legislation, the Chief Minister announced that 73 police vacancies will be created and staffed in the Department of State Taxes and Excise.

3. The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir met in Panchkula, Haryana, to develop a coordinated plan to combat the drug problem in the area.

4. Punjab sponsored a second meeting where the chief ministers of Delhi and Rajasthan also attended to talk about ways to combat drug trafficking.

5. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also gave an oath against drug usage. In addition to awarding awards to the winners of competitions held on the occasion for painting, marathons, slogan writing, and other events, CM also handed out anti-narcotics drug detection kits.

