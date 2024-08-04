Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six states including Maharashtra, MP; check full forecast here

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 11 in flash floods, 40 still missing, red alert issued till…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

 7 most bizarre foods across the world

 7 most bizarre foods across the world

8 strangest looking animals

8 strangest looking animals

5 best CNG cars in India under Rs 7 lakh

5 best CNG cars in India under Rs 7 lakh

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma says making mythological films is dangerous: If you sell Adipurush...

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma says making mythological films is dangerous: If you sell Adipurush...

Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

HomeIndia

India

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 11 in flash floods, 40 still missing, red alert issued till…

Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 11 in flash floods, 40 still missing, red alert issued till…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The death count due to flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh has increased to 11 with the recovery of two more bodies from Mandi district.

Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.

The bodies of Sonam (23) and three-month-old Manvi were recovered from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district, officials said.

The rescue operations are still underway and sniffer dogs, drones and other equipment are also being used to locate the missing people.

According to officials, 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt.

Over 30 people are missing in Samej village in Gram panchayat Sarpara in Rampur subdivision. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan will see isolated heavy showers during August 3-10, as per IMD.

More machines have been deployed and the rescue operations are going in full swing. As the flow of water has reduced, now machines have reached the spot where the missing persons could be possibly found, Up-pradhan Sarpara C L Negi said.

The state government on Friday announced an immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 for the victims and said they would be given ₹ 5,000 monthly for rent for the next three months along with gas, food and other essential items.

The state has suffered a loss of ₹ 662 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 3. Seventy-nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as per the state emergency operation centre.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

IIT Kanpur develops 'Smart Bra' to detect breast cancer symptoms, know its features

IIT Kanpur develops 'Smart Bra' to detect breast cancer symptoms, know its features

Meet actor who has been at odds with Amitabh Bachchan for 29 years, stays away from Aishwarya, Abhishek, not Salman Khan

Meet actor who has been at odds with Amitabh Bachchan for 29 years, stays away from Aishwarya, Abhishek, not Salman Khan

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian, who has earned Rs 1600 crore in minutes, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Meet man, an Indian, who has earned Rs 1600 crore in minutes, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

Most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement