Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

A home ministry official said Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured CM Sukhu that the central government would extend all help, including the deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force, for rescue and relief operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the situation arising due to the cloudburst in the state, and assured him of all help from the Centre.

At least three people were killed, and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydropower projects damaged, officials said.

Sources, reportedly have also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been closely monitoring the situation in the wake of heavy rains and a cloudburst.

PM Modi has also asked top officials to make sure that all potential assistance is provided to the ones who are affected. Relief operations are underway as of now as 14 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the impacted region.

