Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Over 190 roads closed after floods, heavy rains to continue till this day; check forecast

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When will Neeraj Chopra compete in Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

SS Rajamouli reveals why he didn't pray to God when his wife Rama was almost paralysed after road accident: 'I was...'

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

AI reimagines Modern Family with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

AI reimagines Modern Family with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

Animals with strongest sense of smell

Animals with strongest sense of smell

Warning sign in legs, arms that indicate heart disease

Warning sign in legs, arms that indicate heart disease

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से ला�दकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

SS Rajamouli reveals why he didn't pray to God when his wife Rama was almost paralysed after road accident: 'I was...'

SS Rajamouli reveals why he didn't pray to God when his wife Rama was almost paralysed after road accident: 'I was...'

Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, donates Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation: 'Every home lost and life disrupted is...'

Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, donates Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation: 'Every home lost and life disrupted is...'

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

HomeIndia

India

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Over 190 roads closed after floods, heavy rains to continue till this day; check forecast

Of the 191 roads closed for vehicular traffic in the state, 79 are in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba and 30 in Shimla, five in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the data released by the state emergency operation centre on Saturday.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Over 190 roads closed after floods, heavy rains to continue till this day; check forecast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over 190 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh, where continuous rainfall has affected most parts of the state in the past four days, even as the local weather office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rains till August 7.

Of the 191 roads closed for vehicular traffic in the state, 79 are in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba and 30 in Shimla, five in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the data released by the state emergency operation centre on Saturday.

So far, 294 transformers and 120 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, the centre said.

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes, Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur said on Friday.

Moderate to heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state, with Jogindernagar receiving the highest rainfall of 85 mm since Friday evening followed by Gohar (80 mm), Shilaroo (76.4 mm), Poanta Sahib (67.2), Palampur (57.2 mm) Dharamshala (55.6 mm) and Chopal (52 mm).

Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 until August 1 and the state has suffered losses amounting to ₹ 655 crore, according to officials.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...

Monsoon fury: 20 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains in Uttarakhand too

Monsoon fury: 20 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains in Uttarakhand too

Who owned the land on which Mukesh Ambani built his Rs 15000 crore residence? What was there before Antilia?

Who owned the land on which Mukesh Ambani built his Rs 15000 crore residence? What was there before Antilia?

Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate

Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement