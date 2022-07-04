Himachal Pradesh bus accident: School children among 16 dead after bus falls into gorge in Kullu, toll feared to rise

Image Source - ANI

At least 16 people, including school children, were killed after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu this morning. At least 40 children were reportedly ravelling in the bus. Rescue operations are currently underway and the toll is feared to rise.

"Ten people died after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj village on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district., Injured are being shifted to local hospitals and teams from Kullu are moved to the spot," said DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg.

Garg said that the incident happened around 8 am and rescue operations were already underway. He added that the death toll in the incident is feared to rise further. "Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids also believed to be travelling in the bus," he said.

