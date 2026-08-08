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Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 7 killed, 11 injured after passenger bus skids off road in Chamba

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the mishap took place around 7.15 am on Saturday. The bus was moving through the Patwar Circle area when it lost control and skidded off the road.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 7 killed, 11 injured after passenger bus skids off road in Chamba
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A private bus accident in Himachal Pradesh claimed at least seven lives and left 11 people seriously injured. The bus veered off the road at Chalunj Mor in Chamba district.

How it exactly happened?

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the mishap took place around 7.15 am on Saturday. The bus was moving through the Patwar Circle area when it lost control and skidded off the road.

Rescue teams were rushed to the location as soon as the incident was reported. With assistance from residents, they rescued 11 people and rushed them to the nearest hospital for medical care.

Rescue operation underway

Officials are now assessing the factors that led to the mishap, while details about the identities of the deceased and injured have not been released yet. 

The injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital in Tissa for treatment. Upon hearing about the accident, locals and police personnel reached Chalunj Mor and began rescue and relief efforts. 

The police have started investigating the cause of the accident. Anubhav Sharma, Additional SHO of Tissa police station, confirmed the incident.

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