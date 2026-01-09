Himachal bus accident: 14 people dead, PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation for victims

Fourteen people reportedly lost their lives after a private bus, carrying more than 30 passengers, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Harpur Dhar in Sirmaur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office (PMO) on Friday conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in a major bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Sharing a post on X, the PMO said: "The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The PMO also announced financial assistance for the victims, saying: "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." Fourteen people reportedly lost their lives after the private bus, which was carrying more than 30 passengers, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Harpur Dhar in Sirmaur district. The bus was traveling from Kupvi to Shimla, the police said.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchit Negi earlier told news agency ANI: "Eight fatalities have been confirmed so far," adding that the death toll could rise. "There were around 30 to 35 passengers on board the bus. More details are awaited," Negi said. According to the police, the accident occurred about an hour before the authorities were informed. Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched, with the police and emergency teams rushing to the accident spot.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed deep grief over the incident and said: "The ill-fated bus was on its way from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh when it veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge." The CM directed the administration to prioritise saving lives and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured, along with all necessary assistance to the families of the victims. He also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).