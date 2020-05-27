Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits on 'moral grounds', denies involvement in health scam

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal resigned "moral grounds" from his post on Wednesday and sought an impartial probe into an alleged health scam over which the state Health Director was arrested last week.

In his resignation letter sent to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Bindal said he was resigning to ensure a proper investigation into an alleged corruption case.

Bindal, a former state health minister and four-time legislator, was hand-picked by Nadda in January to lead the Himachal Pradesh unit of the part.

Bindal said in the letter that he was tendering his resignation on high moral grounds as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption by the state health director.

Last week, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Director of Health Services, was arrested for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a supplier. Gupta was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 20.

His arrest came after an audio clip, purportedly carrying the voice of Gupta went viral on the social media.

The opposition Congress has demanded a CBI probe in the matter and has alleged Bindal's involvement in the case.