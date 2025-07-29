Himachal Pradesh: At least 3 dead, 2 missing after heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Mandi, rescue operation underway

One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where there is excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains. The main access road to the hospital has been closed.

Three people have died, and two others have been reported missing after heavy rainfall lashed Mandi district in the early hours of Tuesday, causing extensive damage and triggering a flood-like situation across the region, officials said.

What exactly happened?

Speaking to ANI, Municipal Commissioner Mandi, Rohit Rathour, said, "Due to heavy rain around 4 am, there have been reports of a lot of damage... Two people have died, and two people are reported missing."

"Due to heavy rainfall, debris from the upper regions has settled in the lower regions. This might be a result of a cloudburst. All the officials are currently engaged in relief work. We received a call regarding damage near Jail Road. Several people have died in the incident. We have recovered 2 bodies," Rathour added.

Continuous heavy rainfall since late Monday night has disrupted life in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The region has been experiencing incessant rain since 11 PM, resulting in a flood-like situation across various parts of the town.

One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where there is excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains. The main access road to the hospital has been closed.

Reports from local administration confirm multiple landslides in and around Mandi town, disrupting traffic and endangering residents living in landslide-prone areas. Debris from these landslides has blocked key internal roads, adding to the chaos.

Himachal Pradesh CM expressed sorrow over tragic cloudburst

The Himachal CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has expressed sorrow over the tragic cloudburst on Jail Road in Mandi district, calling the incident extremely painful.He said rescue operations are underway on a war footing, as efforts continue to locate missing persons and clear debris.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister assured that the state government is providing all necessary support and is firmly standing by the affected people during this challenging time.

In a post on X, Himachal CM Sukhu wrote, "The cloudburst incident on Jail Road in Mandi district is extremely tragic and painful. Two people have lost their lives, and one person is reported missing, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate them. Several vehicles have also been buried under debris. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grief-stricken families. The administration is fully alert. Instructions have been given to expedite relief and rescue operations."

"I am personally monitoring the situation continuously, and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I also extend my gratitude to the local people who are engaged in relief efforts. The state government stands firmly with the affected people during this difficult time. I urge everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and remain vigilant," the post added on X.

IMD issues advisory

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has issued an advisory warning of continued intense rainfall in several parts of the state, including Mandi. According to IMD, Shimla city and adjoining areas are likely to receive moderate to very intense rainfall in the next few hours.

The weather office also predicted moderate to intense spells of rain over South Shimla, Solan, and the surrounding districts. Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur are expected to receive intense showers over the next two hours, while rain is expected to persist over Kullu and Mandi for the next 2-3 hours. Sirmaur may experience intense spells in the following two hours.

(With ANI inputs)