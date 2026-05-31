Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba

In a tragic accident, a taxi carrying seven tourists, along with a local driver, fell into a 500-metre deep gorge in the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

Seven tourists among eight are feared dead after their vehicle fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach pass road in the Pangi area of Chamba district. As per reports, the victims included two families, one from Bengaluru and the other from Chhattisgarh along with the local driver. The local police official informed that three bodies have been recovered so far and confirmed that a total of eight people were in the taxi at the time of the accident.

The Superintendent of Police, Chamba, Vijay Saklani, said, ''Three bodies have been recovered. There were eight people. Two families, one from Bengaluru and the other from Chhattisgarh, and the driver is a local.''

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A taxi carrying tourists fell into a 500-meter-deep gorge, killing eight people, including the driver, near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in Pangi, Chamba district pic.twitter.com/Z0p3cd5His — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra also confirmed that all eight people in the vehicle were found dead. ''There were eight people in the vehicle, and all of them were found dead as the vehicle fell from a great height. Our condolences are with the families,'' Amit Mehra said.

More information about the road accident is still awaited.

Meanwhile, travellers in large numbers are visiting colder states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to get relief from scorching heatwaves across India. Popular hill stations have witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall in recent weeks, leading to packed hotels, heavy traffic on key routes, and increased demand for accommodation as families seek cooler weather during this summer season.