Himachal Pradesh: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba

Himachal Pradesh: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba.

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday night around 9.30 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Chamba, Himachal Pradesh." National Center for Seismology tweeted.