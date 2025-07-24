Himachal Pradesh: 5 dead, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Sarkaghat

Preliminary information indicated that the bus was carrying approximately 20-25 passengers at the time of the mishap. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted by the police and local administration.

At least five people, including three women and two men, were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a gorge near the Maseran area of Sarkaghat, around 60 kilometres from Mandi town, police said. Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma stated that around 20 people sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the Sarkaghat hospital. Several passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicated that the bus was carrying approximately 20-25 passengers at the time of the mishap. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted by the police and local administration.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, unrelenting monsoon fury has pushed Himachal Pradesh into a state of crisis. The total death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 137. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), this includes 77 rain-related deaths, such as those caused by landslides, house collapses, and flash floods, as well as 60 fatalities resulting from road accidents exacerbated by adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, restoration efforts are ongoing across affected districts. While conditions have improved in some areas, fresh disruptions continue to be reported, underscoring the vulnerability of infrastructure during extreme weather events.

Authorities have also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel in high-risk areas and adhere to safety advisories issued by local administrations. Disaster response teams are closely monitoring the situation.

READ | Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever reveals she was asked to strip on video call by...': 'Imagine there is a 50-year-old man and you are...'