Himachal Pradesh: 22 killed in flash floods and landslides, orange alert issued for next 12 hours

Himachal Pradesh (ANI)

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Friday have caused landslides and flash floods, killing 22 people, including eight members of one family. Six more individuals are missing and presumed dead.

Also, READ: Vaishno Devi: Yatra to resume today after temporarily suspension due to poor weather

Director of the state's Disaster Management Department Sudesh Kumar Mokhta claimed on Saturday that ten persons were hurt. He said that 36 weather-related events have been recorded throughout the state, with the most damage being in the Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts.

The official was reported by the news agency PTI as adding that as many as 743 routes had been closed to traffic. This included the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi.

As of right now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow signal for the state till August 24. “Next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. Orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," said Bui Lal, IMD Deputy Director of State, according to ANI.

Officials from the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working together to find and rescue anybody who may be trapped under the rubble.

On Saturday, a flash flood also caused the collapse of a railroad bridge across the Chakki River in Kangra. It will be a while before the river dries up.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences for the losses and said that the government is conducting rescue efforts in the affected areas on a war footing. He also discussed emergency management readiness with DCs and SPs through video conference.

Residents were unable to leave their homes and many cars parked along the road were destroyed. Since heavy rains are expected to fall in Himachal Pradesh till August 25, the state's disaster management agency has issued a warning about the possibility of landslides.