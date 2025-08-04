Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US President Donald Trump again claims to broker India-Pakistan war: 'I settled it up with...'

Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers

Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'

Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...

India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US President Donald Trump again claims to broker India-Pakistan war: 'I settled it up with...'

US President Donald Trump again claims to broker India-Pakistan war: 'I settled

Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers

Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of...

Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'

Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeIndia

INDIA

Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh, a total of 179 people have lost their lives since June 20, including 101 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 78 in road accidents attributed to treacherous weather conditions.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:47 AM IST

Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers

TRENDING NOW

Amid ongoing monsoon-induced calamities across Himachal Pradesh, the state continues to reel under the devastating impact with severe disruptions across vital public utilities and a mounting death toll.

The SDMA on Sunday released its latest landslide monitoring report, highlighting risk levels across 22 locations in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, based on real-time monitoring inputs.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh, a total of 179 people have lost their lives since June 20, including 101 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 78 in road accidents attributed to treacherous weather conditions.

As of the evening of August 3, the disaster has rendered 296 roads impassable, 134 power distribution transformers out of service, and 266 water supply schemes disrupted, highlighting the widespread infrastructural damage caused by torrential rains across the hill state.

Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns. National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes.

The SDMA report noted that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds Rs 1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture.

Officials are working around the clock to restore access and resume services, but continuous rainfall and terrain instability are hampering rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has advised residents to remain alert, avoid travel in vulnerable zones, and adhere to weather advisories as more rains are forecast in the coming days.

Earlier in the Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) highlighted risk levels across 22 locations in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, based on real-time monitoring inputs.
According to the report, two locations, Baldun in Nurpur (Kangra) and Dakshi in Solan, have been classified under 'High' landslide risk. At the same time, the majority of other zones have been recorded under 'Moderate' risk.

In Kangra district, Baldun (Nurpur) is marked as High risk; Dharamshala and Colony are reported as Moderate risk. Solan district: Both Dagshai and Dakshi are under active surveillance; Dakshi is flagged as High risk.

In Mandi district, a significant cluster of monitoring stations, including the Griffon Peak series (1-6, 8-10), Sanarli-2, Tattapani, and Vishwakarma Temple, is reporting a Moderate risk. One site, Godha Farm 2, is marked as "Not Working."In Shimla, the Jutogh area continues to report Moderate risk, with monitoring functional. One critical site near Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi is operating without a landslide monitoring system. It is currently being assessed based on weather data predictions alone, highlighting potential gaps in real-time monitoring infrastructure.

The SDMA said that all functional monitoring units are currently operational except for the one mentioned above.

Local administrations have been alerted, and precautionary advisories are expected to follow depending on evolving weather patterns.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 12 hours in several parts of the state.

In the next 12 hours, light to moderate rain is likely at many places and heavy rain at one or two places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, visited the disaster-affected areas of Thunag, Bakshyar, and Janjehli in the Siraj Assembly Constituency of the Mandi district.

During the visit, the Governor met with the affected families and distributed essential relief materials.
The Governor first interacted with disaster victims in Thunag and remarked that the subdivision has suffered the most damage in the recent natural calamity, with extensive losses to private property, land, and livestock.

Commending the resilience of the local people, Governor Shukla said, "Despite the massive loss, the courage and determination of the residents here are truly commendable. While complete compensation for the damage is not possible, every effort will be made to provide assistance at all levels."

He emphasised the need to consider both internal resources and additional arrangements to tackle such situations effectively. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'
Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway...
Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'
Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s boundary error hands six to Harry Brook, Prasidh Krishna left red-faced - Watch
Mohammed Siraj’s boundary error hands six to Harry Brook, Prasidh Krishna left
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunker
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE