Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

Following heavy downpour and landslides in the region, the Himachal Pradesh lawmaker was stuck in Kaza

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 05:48 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.

Following heavy downpour and landslides in the region, the Himachal Pradesh lawmaker was stuck in Kaza.

"I was there in Lahaul since August 14 and I reached Spiti on August 16. It was raining incessantly for three days and some areas also witnessed heavy snowfall. Due to that, all the roads were blocked. Chandra Taal has received around 8 mm of snowfall in past few days and we have rescued around

127 people from there," said Markande while speaking to ANI.

"Around 300-400 people are still stranded in Lahaul and Spiti district. Main link roads are shut due to heavy downpour. We have directed the authorities to conduct an inspection and ascertain the loss of property in the region", he added.

The death toll in the flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh on Monday climbed to 22 within 24 hours with two other people missing in Shimla district following heavy rainfall in the state, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"The rainfall following in the past three days has caused an estimated 574 crores of destruction in various parts of the state. In the last 24 hours, 22 people have lost their lives. In total, 43 people have lost their lives by the rains in this monsoon season which is a very serious matter of concern. The administration is equipped with all the resources and prepared to tackle the situation," Thakur told ANI.

He further informed that the roads which were damaged by landslides will be restored as soon as the restoration work is underway.

The traffic movement came to a halt at the Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi in Kullu district on Monday after the road caved in following a landslide due to heavy rainfall in the state. The heavy rainfall also affected the normal life in the Hamirpur district.

A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, and Jedvi villages. 

