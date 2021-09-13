These states have administered first COVID jab to 100% population- Check list here

The vaccination drive across India has gathered major momentum, with states vaccinating the eligible population swiftly. Setting a new vaccination milestone each day, India has been able to vaccinate over 40 percent of its population with the first dose of the COVID jab.

In recent news, a total of six states and union territories have vaccinated 100 percent of its eligible population with the first dose of the COVID vaccine. As per the data presented by the central government, these states are Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Sikkim.

Apart from the name of the states who have administered a single vaccine dose to their entire population, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also revealed the number of vaccine shots that have been administered in these states.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu- 6.26 lakh doses

Goa- 11.83 lakh dose

Himachal Pradesh- 55.74 lakh doses

Ladakh- 1.97 lakh doses

Lakshwadeep- 53,499 doses

Sikkim- 5.10 lakh doses

As these states achieved this milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate them, applauding the state governments and health workers of the area.

Union Minister Mandaviya wrote, “Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment.”

According to official data, India has administered over 73 crore vaccine doses across the country till now, and more than 40 percent of the population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 12 percent of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated.