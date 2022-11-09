Search icon
Himachal Elections 2022: BJP pins hopes on Brand Modi, women voters and Hindutva; Congress banks on karmacharis, 'Revdi'

The prime minister also raised the nationalism card given the fact that a major part of state’s electoral population is formed by soldier families.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his last of the four rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today and made a strong appeal to women voters saying they have decided to change the “riwaz” (tradition), indicating to the trend of alternate governments in the hill state.

The prime minister also raised the nationalism card given the fact that a major part of the state’s electoral population is formed by soldier families. 

He stressed that women in Himachal Pradesh are with the BJP, given the host of welfare schemes given to them, from toilets to houses, gas cylinders, electricity and drinking water. 

The prime minister made a note of the 11-point manifesto launched by his party for women. He also pointed to free rations given to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, a factor which played a key role in BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand earlier this year. 

PM Modi asserted that the security of the country and defence personnel is of paramount importance to the BJP.

He also accused the Congress of "insulting" the Army chief, likening soldiers to goons and raising questions on surgical strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan. Our government implemented "one-rank-one-pension" while the Congress kept it pending for decades, he said.

The prime minister, however, carefully kept away from referring to the ‘Old Pension Scheme’ which has turned into a key poll issue in the hill state. The Congress, which has returned to bring back the old scheme has an upper hand over the BJP in wooing nearly two lakh families of government servants. 

In what is expected to be a “super-tight” contest between the BJP and the Congress, the grand old party is banking in its promise of bringing the ‘Old Pension Scheme’ (OPS) and its promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month as aid to women if voted to power. The BJP, on its part, continues to pin its hope on ‘Brand Modi’ which is evident in the hoardings put up across the state in which Narendra Modi can be seen in a Himachali topi. It also hopes to capitalise on the women vote bank, owing to the beneficiary schemes launched by the Centre. 

The BJP also hopes to capitalise on the diminishing footprints of the Congress in the country, which is in power in just two states. PM Modi, in his rally on Wednesday, said: “The Congress is a guarantee for instability and stopping development. The Congress still has its foundation in parivarvad”. 

The PM said it was important that people do not bring the Congress back as it will stop the development projects started by the BJP. He said other states such as Uttarakhand have recently changed the tradition of changing governments and Himachal Pradesh should follow suit.  

