Himachal Election Results 2022: What is hung Assembly? Know what happens when no party touches majority mark

Himachal Election Results 2022 updates: The competition between the Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress party in Himachal Pradesh remains a see-saw as both the parties have touched the majority mark in the state several times, as per early trends.

According to early trends in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 vote counting, both parties have touched the majority mark. BJP currently stands at 33 seats and so does the Congress party, with other parties having two seats.

If neither Congress nor BJP will be able to get a clear majority in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 after the results are declared today evening, a phenomenon called a hung assembly will occur in the state.

What is hung Assembly?

In Himachal Pradesh, if no party or alliance in the state is able to touch the majority mark, it will be known as a hung assembly. This means that neither BJP nor Congress will be able to form a government without any external support from other parties.

In such a case, the Governor of the state asks the leader of the single largest party to form the government and prove their majority in the span of 10 days. If the party is not able to prove its absolute majority, the Governor will be able to call for re-elections.

Hung assembly is not always the desired outcome for most political parties, as they tend to form the government with support from an external party. The external party doesn’t have to be a part of the government or hold any significant ministerial positions in the state.

The government formed with the support of an external political party is often fragile and vulnerable and is expected to collapse due to political and power tussles.

