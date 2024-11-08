A refreshment mix-up for Himachal CM Sukhu has led to political controversy and a CID probe, raising concerns over government coordination.

A recent administrative mistake involving refreshments for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has escalated into a political issue, leading to a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation. The probe has called the incident an "anti-government" act, sparking strong reactions from political parties.

The incident occurred on October 21 when the Chief Minister visited the CID headquarters. During the visit, refreshments that included samosas and cakes were mistakenly served to Sukhu's security personnel instead of the Chief Minister himself. This error raised concerns about miscommunication and failure to follow protocols, as noted in the CID report. A senior CID officer commented that certain individuals involved in the incident acted according to their "own agenda," which, they believe, showed a disregard for government authority.

Following this, the opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticized the Congress-led state government, suggesting that it is overly focused on minor issues rather than important development goals. The BJP coined the phrase "Chief Minister’s Samosa" to underline their point, using it to question the government's priorities.

The confusion began when the refreshment boxes were sent from Hotel Radisson Blue in Lakkar Bazaar to the Chief Minister's event. The protocol required that an Inspector General (IG)-level officer oversee the refreshments. However, due to a mix-up in communication, the refreshments were served to the Chief Minister's security staff instead. A deputy superintendent of police (SP) conducted an investigation and found that the police, responsible for handling the refreshments, were wrongly informed by tourism department staff who claimed that the items were not intended for the Chief Minister. Only the sub-inspector who placed the order knew the intended recipient.

As tensions rose, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma stated, "The state government is neglecting the development of the state, focusing only on trivial matters like the 'Chief Minister’s Samosa.'" He added that the incident reveals significant coordination issues within the administration, especially concerning events involving high-ranking officials like the Chief Minister.

The incident has not only highlighted internal communication issues but has also become a topic of political debate in Himachal Pradesh, with the opposition using it to question the efficiency of the current government.

