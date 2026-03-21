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Himachal CM Sukhu announces salary cuts amid fiscal crunch as budget drops Rs 3,586 Crore

In his budget speech, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh announced salary cuts for ministers, bureaucrats, and senior officials as a major austerity push.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Himachal CM Sukhu announces salary cuts amid fiscal crunch as budget drops Rs 3,586 Crore
Himachal CM presented the 2026-27 budget in the State Assembly
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented the 2026-27 budget in the State Assembly. In his speech, he announced a 6-month deferment of salaries for ministers, legislators, and senior officials as a major austerity push, as the overall budget of the state has been reduced by Rs 3,586 crore from Rs 58,514 crore in 2025-26.

 

''We are working for the state and its people, not for elections. I seek six months' support from all sections, and I assure that Himachal Pradesh will move towards self-reliance,'' Sukhu said.

 

The Himachal CM said that 50 percent of his salary will be deferred for six months, including 30 percent of ministers and 20 percent of MLAs. Along with them, senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries, and DGP-rank officers, will also have a 30 percent deferment for six months.

 

While reading his 134-page budget, Sukhu was disrupted by the Opposition party members who staged protests and entered the well of the House. The House resumed after nearly 30 minutes, and the Himachal CM completed the budget announcement in around four hours.

 

Sukhu accuses Centre of revenue concerns

 

While criticising the BJP-led central government, Sukhu said, ''We should have been given a green bonus. Instead, the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) has been stopped, putting additional pressure on the state.''

 

Despite such a financial crunch, the Himachal government reiterated its commitment towards fulfilling election guarantees, which include free electricity and phased financial assistance.

 

''The people of Himachal are as strong as the mountains. We will take tough decisions, secure our rights, and ensure sustainable development despite financial challenges,'' the Himachal CM further said.

 

(With ANI inputs)

 

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