Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks about PM Modi's Manali visit for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang

Headlines

ICC unveils mascot duo for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Who is Krutika Deo? Actress working since age 14, plays young Shreegauri Sawant in Sushmita Sen’s Taali

Meet the man who leads Rs 68,307 crore company, he started his career as executive trainee

Ghoomer box office collection day 1: Despite positive reviews, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer fails to earn even one crore

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC unveils mascot duo for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Meet the man who leads Rs 68,307 crore company, he started his career as executive trainee

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

AI swaps Marvel Avengers' stars with Game Of Thrones

Fardeen khan weight loss: How did the actor lose 18kg in just 6 months

Ravi Shastri to Wasim Akram: Star-studded commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Ghoomer box office collection day 1: Despite positive reviews, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer fails to earn even one crore

Who is Krutika Deo? Actress working since age 14, plays young Shreegauri Sawant in Sushmita Sen’s Taali

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

HomeIndia

India

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks about PM Modi's Manali visit for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang

Atal Tunnel Rohtang Pass: This route is very important from a strategic point of view. Due to the tunnel, now the distance of Leh has reduced by 46 km from Manali.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang located in Manali in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. However, the date has not been finalsed yet. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had said that it has proposed September 27 date for PM's visit. But it has not got the green signal from the PMO.

What did CM Jai Ram Thakur say?
PM Modi's was proposed to visit Himachal in the last week of this month for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, but now CM Jai Ram Thakur has said that the date has not been finalized yet. 
"We want PM Modi to come for the inauguration. The government has urged him to come to the state, but after all the circumstances, PM Modi will take the final decision, inauguration through the actual presence of PM will be the priority instead of the virtual inauguration, if inauguration is not done this month, then it can be postponed for a date suitable to PMO, maybe a week later in the coming month. ," CM Jai Ram Thakur said.

10 years of hard work paid off
The Rohtang Atal tunnel, ready after 10 years of hard work of the country's engineers and laborers, is ready for inauguration. The tunnel has been designed by the Australian company Snowy Mountain Engineering Company (SMEC). It is built at an altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level. The project was conceptualized by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the year 2002, Atal Bihar Vajpayee announced the project to build a tunnel on Rohtang Pass. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone for this, later during the UPA government. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

What is pi, new Covid variant detected in Denmark and Israel? Should we be worried about it?

Meet India's richest man in logistics sector who built Rs 32,202 crore company, his net worth is...

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE