Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks about PM Modi's Manali visit for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang

Atal Tunnel Rohtang Pass: This route is very important from a strategic point of view. Due to the tunnel, now the distance of Leh has reduced by 46 km from Manali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang located in Manali in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. However, the date has not been finalsed yet. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had said that it has proposed September 27 date for PM's visit. But it has not got the green signal from the PMO.

What did CM Jai Ram Thakur say?

PM Modi's was proposed to visit Himachal in the last week of this month for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, but now CM Jai Ram Thakur has said that the date has not been finalized yet.

"We want PM Modi to come for the inauguration. The government has urged him to come to the state, but after all the circumstances, PM Modi will take the final decision, inauguration through the actual presence of PM will be the priority instead of the virtual inauguration, if inauguration is not done this month, then it can be postponed for a date suitable to PMO, maybe a week later in the coming month. ," CM Jai Ram Thakur said.

10 years of hard work paid off

The Rohtang Atal tunnel, ready after 10 years of hard work of the country's engineers and laborers, is ready for inauguration. The tunnel has been designed by the Australian company Snowy Mountain Engineering Company (SMEC). It is built at an altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level. The project was conceptualized by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the year 2002, Atal Bihar Vajpayee announced the project to build a tunnel on Rohtang Pass. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone for this, later during the UPA government.