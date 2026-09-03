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Himachal Assembly passes University Amendment Bill despite BJP, teachers’ opposition

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, despite opposition from BJP legislators and university teachers over changes to the recruitment system.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Himachal Assembly passes University Amendment Bill despite BJP, teachers’ opposition
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The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote amid protests from BJP legislators and university teachers.

The legislation seeks to change the recruitment process in state universities. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the move, saying it would make appointments more transparent and based on merit.

"The government has changed the recruitment system in universities to ensure appointments are made transparently on merit, ending the scope for political interference and recommendations," Sukhu said.

How the new recruitment system will work

Under the amended system, universities will retain the power to appoint professors and associate professors. Recruitment for other posts will be handled through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the State Selection Commission.

Sukhu said the change would bring greater transparency to university recruitment and help prevent irregularities.

He also accused the BJP of playing the "politics of power and the chair" and appealed to opposition legislators to support the Bill.

Finance Secretary to head university Finance Committee

The Chief Minister also highlighted changes related to the financial functioning of universities.

"We decided that the Finance Secretary would chair the Finance Committee because we want transparency in financial matters and recruitment; the government will not interfere in other operational areas," he said.

The amendment provides for the state government’s Finance Secretary to chair the Finance Committee of universities, with the aim of improving transparency in financial expenditure.

CPI(M) opposes changes to recruitment powers

The Bill faced criticism from the CPI(M), which argued that shifting recruitment powers away from universities could weaken their academic autonomy.

CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan called for an independent and time-bound judicial inquiry into the appointment of 186 teachers at Himachal Pradesh University between 2020 and 2023.

He argued that alleged irregularities should be investigated rather than used as a reason to transfer recruitment powers to another government institution.

"If corruption, misconduct or violation of recruitment rules has taken place, the solution is an independent inquiry, prosecution and punishment of those responsible, not the transfer of recruitment powers from the university to another bureaucratic institution," he said.

CAG report cited over HPU appointments

Chauhan referred to the CAG Compliance Audit Report and said Himachal Pradesh University had appointed 186 teachers between 2020 and 2023.

He claimed that records were not available to establish whether EWS certificates, educational qualifications and other documents submitted by the appointees had been verified with the concerned authorities.

The audit also reportedly pointed to cases of non-compliance with UGC regulations. It cited the appointment of an Assistant Professor who allegedly did not have the required qualification by the last date for applications.

A Guest Faculty appointment was also flagged over alleged failure to meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

University teachers protest against Bill

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) also protested against the legislation.

HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas said the proposed system could affect the autonomy, identity and academic freedom of universities. He argued that recruitment is an important part of university autonomy and that putting it under external control could impact higher education institutions.

HPUTWA secretary Dr Ankush Bhardwaj also opposed the move, saying any reduction in university autonomy and recruitment powers could have wider consequences for higher education.

He urged teachers and staff to oppose the legislation through democratic and constitutional means.

Bill passed despite opposition

Despite protests from university teachers, objections from the CPI(M) and opposition from BJP legislators, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote.

The government maintains that the amendment will improve transparency and reduce political interference in recruitment, while critics argue that it could weaken the autonomy of state universities.

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