Hillarious! Tejashwi Yadav forgets name of candidate he came to ask people to vote for

With the Bihar Assembly Elections just a few days away, the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan is making sharp attacks on the Nitish government. Its leaders are engaged in besieging the government on every major and minor issue. A similar view was seen in Chainpur assembly constituency of Kaimur district. However, during this time, Tejashwi Yadav did something that opponents, as well as his own supporters, could not stop laughing.

The incident happened while Yadav was addressing the public meeting to ask for votes for the Congress candidate in Chainpur assembly constituency. Waving a hand in the midst of a huge crowd, the Yadav came to the stage and appealed for votes for the Congress candidate in his familiar style. But the person whose name he took is not the candidate of Congress. Tejashwi Yadav forgot the name of his Congress candidate and announced the name of another person.

As soon as the name of the wrong person was announced, the leaders standing around him were shocked. They immediately approached Tejashwi Yadav and made him realize his mistake.

In his address, Yadav launched fierce attacks the BJP and Nitish government. He said that the government of 'double engine' has been in Bihar for 15 years, but could not get the state special status. People are still forced to flee, neither poverty is overcome nor unemployment. Even for treatment, one has to go to another state. Education in the state is incomplete, no one knows better than you about the condition of the hospital, he said.

Tejashwi further said that Navratri is going on and he has vowed that if given a chance, the first order of the government will be to give jobs to 10 lakh youths. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "People ask how we will give 10 lakh government jobs. The budget of the Bihar government is 2 lakh 13 thousand crore. The Bihar government is able to spend only 60 per cent of its budget and 80 thousand crores remain. If you talk about 10 lakh jobs from the money that the government does not spend, then only fifty thousand crore rupees will be spent on it. Still, the budget amount remains."