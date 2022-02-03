Hijab-wearing students in Karnataka denied entry in college by principal - WATCH

The hijab row in Karnataka has further intensified after an incident in the state has surfaced, where a college principal allegedly stopped the students at the entry of the premises for wearing a hijab, as per a video uploaded by news agency ANI.

As per reports, several Muslim girls in Karnataka were stopped at the entry gate of the state Pre-University College on Thursday by the principal for wearing a hijab. This incident surfaced just a day after two Karnataka girls wore saffron scarves to college as an act of protest against Muslim students wearing hijabs in class.

In the video, College Principal Ramakrishna can be seen standing at the gate of the college, asking the girls not to attend the class if they intend to wear a hijab, after which the students said demanded to know why the hijab was being banned when there was no such rule before.

#WATCH | Udupi Hijab row, Karnataka: Students wearing hijab being denied entry at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura pic.twitter.com/JNOqk3LeIx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The students further argued at the college gate that there was no such rule in the institute against wearing a headscarf or hijab to class for a long time, and they should be permitted to attend their class. Despite this, they were denied entry into the college.

The college principal further said that he was not denying anyone a right to education, but was simply acting based on the direction of the college development committee president and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

According to the norms set by MLA Shetty, no additional attire apart from the specified uniform can be allowed inside the college premises. The girls could also be heard stating that the exams are in two months, and they need to attend class, but were denied entry inside the college.

Earlier, several Hindu students at the M Vishweshwaraiah Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravati of Shivamogga district attended their classes wearing a saffron headscarf as a protest against Muslim students wearing a hijab inside the college.

The protesting students demanded that if a hijab and burqa are allowed by the college administration, then a saffron shawl and headscarf should be allowed too.