Hijab row: Veiled students denied entry at Mangalore University; Karnataka CM says focus on education

The hijab row re-erupted in Karnataka with the Mangalore University issuing an advisory mandating uniform in classrooms. However, a group of students wearing hijab reached the University the next day. The students were asked to return with a video showing the university college principal counselling the students and trying to persuade them to attend their classes unveiled.

Amid the issue resurfacing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also reacted on the hijab row asking the students to focus on their studies instead of involving themselves in these issues. He also emphasized that people need to abide by the High Court and the government's orders. He said that the issue at the Mangalore University has been resolved after the syndicate meeting.

“There is no need to create hijab controversy (again), the court has given its order, all have to abide by the court and the government's order. Majority of them, about 99.99 per cent of them, are following it. The syndicate's resolution is also that court order has to be followed...According to me, studies should be important for students,” CM Bommai said.

“The matter has been closed after a meeting yesterday. There was a university syndicate meeting,” he added.

On Friday, Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya had stated that Muslim girl students insisting on wearing hijab inside classrooms while be granted admission at other institutions, which will be facilitated by the college.

The VC added that the students will be counselled to persuade them to attend classes without their headscarves.

The issue erupted once again after a protest by some students at the University College in Mangaluru who claimed that some Muslim students were attending classes in hijab.

A petition filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court back on March 15. Following the HC order, uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee were made compulsory for Pre-University (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year by the Department of Pre-University Education.

(With inputs from PTI)