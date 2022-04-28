Hijab row reaches J&K as Army-run school asks staff members to ‘avoid hijab’ inside institute

File photo

After the hijab row sparked a massive political and religious controversy in Karnataka, it seems like it has made its way to Jammu and Kashmir after an Army-run school in the union territory issued a notice regarding the dress code of the students.

In the notice issued by a school in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the administration has asked the staff members to “avoid hijab during school hours”. This rule has been issued to the staff to make the students “feel more welcome.”

In the letter which surfaced on social media, the school has said, “As the staff of the school, the main purpose is to provide the fullest possible development of each learner. For the same, trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe, and happy. The staff is hereby instructed to avoid hijab during school hours.”

The notice further reads, “…staff is instructed to avoid hijab during school hours so that students can feel comfortable and are forthcoming to interact with the teachers and staff.”

Criticizing the letter which has been doing rounds on social media, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she “condemns issuing diktats on hijabs” and J&K is not like any other state where “they bulldoze the houses of minorities”.

In a tweet containing the letter, the PDP leader said, “I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but it’s certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities & not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose.”

Soon after this letter went viral on social media, an official from the school in question told News18 that the order for staff members would be withdrawn soon and a fresh advisory will be issued in its place.

The hijab row first erupted in Karnataka, where due to the dress code norms, students wearing headscarves and hijabs inside schools were stopped from entering the premises. This led to a long string of protests by students and political debates.

