Hijab Row: Karnataka schools to reopen till Class 10 from February 14, colleges to remain closed

The protests over the hijab debate in Karnataka are growing each day, with the issue gathering more and more political traction. Amid this, the state government has issued a crucial decision regarding the reopening of schools and colleges.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced on Thursday that the schools in the state will reopen from Monday, February 14, for students up to class 10, while the schools for higher classes and degree colleges will reopen sometime later.

The Karnataka CM further said that the announcement regarding the reopening of schools for higher classes and other higher educational institutes will be made later. Thus, the educational institutes in Karnataka will be reopening in a phased manner.

While making the announcement regarding the reopening of schools, CM Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later.”

The chief minister further added, “The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court heard the matter regarding the hijab row in colleges in the state in court today. During the hearing, the bench asked all the college students to avoid wearing any religious symbols or attires while attending classes.

The HC further deferred the matter till Monday, February 14. The Supreme Court also weighed in on the Karnataka hijab row, saying that they will be open to taking up the matter if the Karnataka HC decides to defer the issue.

Earlier, CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the schools and colleges in the state will be shut down for a few days amid the rising tensions regarding the hijab row, to make sure that peace and harmony in the state are maintained.