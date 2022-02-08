Hijab Row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days to ease tension, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The hijab debate in Karnataka is intensifying each day, leaving students and administration frustrated over the disturbances. Amid this, the state government has decided to shut down the educational institutes in the state for the next three days.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in an effort to ease some of the disturbances caused by the hijab row, ordered all the schools and colleges in the state to shut down for three days. He also appealed to the students and teachers to maintain harmony during this time.

CM Bommai wrote on Twitter, “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.”

This decision has been taken amid the rising tensions in the educational institutes of Karnataka, which have decided to follow a uniform code, banning all headscarves on the campus, including hijabs. Many students were also reportedly not allowed entry into the premises because they were wearing a hijab.

This call by the government was taken soon after several Hindu boys and girls protested the fact that Muslim students wore hijabs inside the classrooms. The students protested against hijabs by wearing saffron scarves and chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Students filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, which was heard on Tuesday by Justice Krishna N Dixit. During the hearing, the judge requested students to maintain peace and tranquility, and adjourned the matter for Wednesday.

The hijab debate soon turned into a debate about freedom of religion in the state, sparking a political row. While speaking to news agency ANI, CM Bommai said, “All the concerned people should keep the peace and let children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it.”

While the ruling BJP in Karnataka stood in support of the uniform code, the Congress party spoke out about the rule, saying that it can take away the right to education for many Muslim girls. Speaking on the matter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said, “By letting the students’ hijab come in the way of education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.”