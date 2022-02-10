Know about Muskan Khan - the girl who stood up against the 'Hijab' row

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, February 8, relating to the hijab row taking place in Karnataka, a girl was seen entering a school campus in a burqa and shouting 'Allah-Hu-Akbar' in response to when she was heckled by boys wearing saffron scarfs and chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'.

The girl who braved the heckling is Muskan Khan, who is a second-year Commerce student of Mandya's pre-University college. The girl has become a symbol of courage and strength for the Muslim community, especially those who are fighting for their right to wear hijab. Notably, some politicians also praised her for her brave act.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "Spoke to Muskan and her family on call. Prayed for her to remain steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom of religion and choice."

He also said that the girl's act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for all.

While on the other hand, many politicians criticised the girl's behaviours and said that it was not justified. BC Nagesh, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said, "No other student was around her when she shouted "Allah-hu-Akbar". Was she provoked? Can't encourage "Allah hu Akbar or Jai Shri Ram" on campus. No one can take law and order into their hands. Govt will not spare any miscreant."

For the unversed, the hijab row began in January 2022, when some female students studying in a Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka weren't allowed to attend classes since they were wearing hijabs. Following this incident, a few students from different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles that led to larger protests.

After this, a three-day holiday was declared from February 9 throughout universities and the matter was taken to court. As of now, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing. Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the apex court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country."