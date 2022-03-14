Hijab row: Karnataka High Court likely to pronounce verdict on Tuesday

Headlines

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

PM Modi releases Tok Pisin translation of ‘Thirukkural’ in Papua New Guinea

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after big win, 'nafrat ka bazaar’ closed

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

HomeIndia

india

Hijab row: Karnataka High Court likely to pronounce verdict on Tuesday

The lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district said the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed as serial No. 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which concluded its hearing in the Hijab case, is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10:30 am on Tuesday.


The demand by a section of girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.


According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.


The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.


On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.


This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.


"The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.


As the issue of Hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka, the state government announced holiday from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.


The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.


The full bench of the High Court has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10.


In its interim order, the bench asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

'Humare pass fast bowlers ki line...': Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting take on India's pace attack for West Indies tour

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE