Hijab row: Karnataka declares three-day holiday for universities, colleges

A three-day holiday has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in view of the Hijab row, announced Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday.

However, the examinations scheduled on these dates will be held as scheduled, he has clarified.

The 3 day holiday starting from February 9 up to February 11 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, the minister stated.

"The government has taken this decision in order to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state till the court pronounces its verdict regarding the petition related to matter.

Wearing Hijab or Saffron shawl is not permitted in classes of educational institutions.

No one should venture to take law into their own hands.

Ultimately the verdict of the court should be honoured," added the minister. Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.