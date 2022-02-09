Hijab row: Karnataka bans gatherings, protests near schools, colleges for 2 weeks

Amid escalating tensions in the state, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday (February 9) ordered a ban on gatherings and protests near schools and colleges in the state. As per the order, gatherings and protests of any type are not permitted withing a 200-metre radius from the entry gates of schools, degree colleges, PU colleges and other similar institutions. The order will stay in place for 2 weeks. The order comes into effect immediately.

The order from the state government follows incidents of violence over the hijab row. Earlier, CM Basavaraj Bommai had ordered a holiday for educational institutions in the state for 3 days.

Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect: Police Dept, Govt of Karnataka

The order observed that protests and accusations have stemmed in certain parts of the state in the last few days, related to the school/ college uniform rules’ strict enforcement. It also noted that the protests resulted in violence in some places and possibility remains of similar protests in Bengaluru city.

The 3-day educational institution holiday from February 9 to 11 is applicable to government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges. Examinations scheduled on these dates, however, will be held as scheduled.

Protests erupted across Karnataka after some students alleged to have been denied entry to college and attending classes while wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women. Protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.