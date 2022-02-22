Hijab row: Actor, activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa arrested after suo moto FIR over tweet

Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa was arrested by Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday (February 22) after a suo moto FIR was registered against him under Sections 505(2) and 504 of the IPC earlier in the day. The actor will now be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate.

The actor was arrested in connection with a tweet he made last Wednesday (February 16) regarding the ongoing matter in Karnataka High Court which is hearing petitions on the hijab row.

Tagging an old tweet Ahimsa made on June 27, 2020, he wrote, “This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision”

“Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case,” the actor’s tweet continued, “Now this same judge is determining whether #hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?”

Based on the tweet, a suo moto FIR was registered today at the Sheshadripuram PS as Cr. No. 40/2022 u/s 505(2) & 504 IPC.

