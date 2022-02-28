Hijab row: 3 students ‘denied entry’ for practical exams in Udipi, says report

On Monday (February 28), three students belonging to Udipi-based government women’s PU college alleged to have been denied entry to sit for their practical exams, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The leading daily quoted one of the students denied entry as saying that the lecturer in the college refused to accept her practical record book submission until she removed the hijab. The student had gone to the college for the practical exam for physics. The lecturer then sent her to the chamber of the college principal. The student alleges that she was threatened in the principal’s chamber with a police complaint.

The student further explained that the attendance for practical exam, which carries 30 marks, is required to be eligible to sit for the written exam worth 70 hours. Not attending practical exam makes them ineligible to write the next exam worth more than double the marks.

Meanwhile several student petitions are being heard by the Karnataka High Court related to the hijab row. The HC concluded the hearing on Friday and reserved its order. The row had started back in Jan after students at Udupi Pre-University Girls` College claimed to have been barred entry for wearing hijab. The crisis spread across districts in the state with protests. Earlier, an interim HC order had banned both hijab and saffron shawls or scarves inside classrooms.