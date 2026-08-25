Hijab not essential to Islam? Allahabad High Court gives landmark judgment, rejects Class 11 student's plea

The Bench also considered the Kerala High Court's decision in Fathima Thasneem (Minor) v. State of Kerala and the Bombay High Court's ruling in Fathema Hussain Sayed v. Bharat Education Society, both concerning students seeking to wear headscarves contrary to prescribed school uniforms.

Allahabad High Court observed that wearing hijab by Muslim women does not constitute an essential religious practice in the Islamic faith, while dismissing a minor Muslim student's plea seeking permission to wear a Hijab (headscarf) with her school uniform. The Court said that it had "no reason" to take a different view from the Karnataka High Court's 2022 Full Bench judgment, where it was confronted with the same essential question about the right of a Muslim girl student to wear a headscarf to school, in some way in derogation of the prescribed dress code and uniform.

Class 11 student vs State government over Hijab

Sukaina Rizvi, a minor student of Tagore Public School, Attarsuiya, Prayagraj, moved the High Court against denial of admission in school after she insisted on continuing to wear a headscarf that she has been wearing since Class VI without any objection from the school. Her counsel, Mohd. Monis, argued that the headscarf was part of her religious practice and that preventing her from wearing it violated her fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 21 and 25 of the Constitution. The Counsel submitted that the petitioner was not seeking an exemption from the uniform, but only permission to add the headscarf, and sought directions allowing her to continue wearing it.

In the case titled Sukaina Rizvi Versus State of U.P. and others, Counsel for the Respondents, Alok Tiwari, C.S.C, argued that the school is a private unaided institution and that the State has no jurisdiction over its internal administration, including its uniform policy. The respondent submitted that prescribing a uniform is a matter of school policy intended to maintain uniformity and discipline and that the headscarf restriction did not violate the petitioner’s fundamental rights. It also argued that the petitioner was a young student who was required to follow school discipline and that there was no infringement of her right to profess, practise or propagate religion.

The school also pointed out that other girls from the same religious community followed the uniform without a headscarf and argued that granting an exception to one student could affect the school’s administration and discipline. The CBSE supported the State’s submissions and argued that the petitioner was not entitled to the relief sought.

What did the Court observe?

A bench of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla held that the petitioner had not provided sufficient pleadings or authoritative material to establish that wearing a hijab is an essential religious practice under Article 25. Referring to earlier rulings, including the Karnataka High Court’s Resham judgment, the court said that school uniform rules can promote equality, discipline and a religion-neutral environment. The court further held that a private unaided school can enforce a uniform if the dress code is uniform, bona fide, non-discriminatory and aimed at maintaining discipline and institutional identity.

The Bench also considered the Kerala High Court's decision in Fathima Thasneem (Minor) v. State of Kerala and the Bombay High Court's ruling in Fathema Hussain Sayed v. Bharat Education Society, both concerning students seeking to wear headscarves contrary to prescribed school uniforms.

"Wherever this issue has arisen, the High Courts have been unanimous in opinion that wearing a headscarf is not an essential part of the Islamic faith for a woman to don, in the absence of which, faith would be jeopardised", said the court.

Further, the court observed that allowing individual students to modify the uniform on personal grounds could undermine the school’s authority to determine discipline. It noted that the Supreme Court has not yet finally settled the issue, but found the existing High Court judgments persuasive. The writ petition was therefore dismissed.