‘Hijab not essential in Islam like turbans in Sikhism’: Kerala Governor Arif Khan amid Karnataka hijab row

The row surrounding the ban of hijabs and other religious attire inside colleges in Karnataka remains at its peak while sparking several reactions from the student community as well as from political leaders across the country.

In recent news, Kerala Governor Arif Khan expressed his opinion on the current hijab row erupting in the state, saying that hijab is not an essential part of attire for Muslim women, and urged them to keep attending school and college to continue their education.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said, “Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women’s dress code. It is a conspiracy to stop the Muslim girls from progressing.”

The Kerala governor further added, “The hijab controversy is a conspiracy to stop the education of Muslim girls. The Muslim girls are studying now and achieving what they want. I would suggest the students return to their classrooms and study.”

While talking about the argument about Sikhs wearing turbans during classes, Arif Khan termed the debate as “absurd” and said that hijabs are not necessary for Islam but turbans are absolutely necessary for Sikhism.

He said, “The argument that wearing a turban is allowed to the Sikhs but the Muslim girls are not being allowed to wear hijab inside the classroom is absurd. Turban is an essential part of the Sikh religion, however, the hijab is not mentioned as an essential part of Islam in the Quran.”

The Kerala governor further added, “Hijab has no connection with Islam. The Hijab word is used seven times in Quran but it is not in connection with the dress code of women. It is in connection with ‘purdah’ which means that when you speak, you should have ‘purdah’ in between.”

Khan also emphasized that women are free to wear anything they want, and should comply with the rules and regulations set by universities they are currently working in or seeking education from.

Kerala governor Arif Khan said, “You are free to wear anything that you want. But when you are associated with an institution, you have to adhere to the rules and regulations and the dress code of the institution.”

(With ANI inputs)