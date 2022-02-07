Amid the ongoing 'hijab row' in Karnataka, another minister had made a statement that has not gone down well with the students. On Sunday, the state education minister, BC Nagesh said that students who are unwilling to follow the uniform dress code can look for other options.

He said, "Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of."

State CM Basavaraj Bommai issued a circular on Saturday, February 5, banning clothes that disturb the peace of law and order in educational institutions across the state. Responding to the circular, BC Nagesh said that students can come to the school wearing a hijab but once they enter the campus they will have to remove it.

For the unversed, the educational institutes in Karnataka have implemented a new dress code rule in their premises, which has sparked a huge political debate and a discussion about religious freedom in the state.

In the past few weeks, many students wearing a hijab had been stopped at the gates of their colleges for their attire, as it was in violation of the uniform code. Videos of such incidents surfaced from the Udupi and Chikmagalur districts of Karnataka.

This came after several Hindu boys and girls of colleges protested against the hijab-clad students inside the classrooms by wearing saffron scarves and chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”- as a symbol of Hinduism.

These opposing sides of the uniform code have sparked a debate between the religious freedom of students and whether the uniform code implemented in Karnataka colleges and universities is enforcing discipline or bringing about a wave of discrimination.