Hijab back to Karnataka schools: Government withdraws 2022 uniform order, details here

Karnataka has withdrawn its 2022 hijab order, allowing students to wear limited religious and traditional symbols like hijab and sacred thread along with uniforms.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday formally rolled back its 2022 order on school uniforms, marking a significant policy shift in the long-running controversy over dress codes in educational institutions. The revised directive permits students to wear limited traditional and religious symbols along with prescribed uniforms, while maintaining institutional dress regulations.

2022 Uniform Order Withdrawn

The government has officially withdrawn the order issued on February 5, 2022, which had sparked widespread debate and legal challenges over the wearing of hijabs in classrooms. The earlier policy had empowered institutions to strictly enforce uniform rules, leading to restrictions on certain forms of religious attire.

With the new decision, the state has set aside that framework, bringing immediate changes into effect across government, aided, private schools, and pre-university colleges.

Uniforms Remain Mandatory, With Exceptions

As per the latest notification, schools and colleges will continue to enforce prescribed uniforms as per their existing rules. However, students are now allowed to wear select community or cultural symbols alongside their uniforms, provided these do not alter or replace the standard dress code.

The government clarified that such items must remain secondary to the uniform and should not interfere with discipline, identification, or institutional functioning.

Hijab, Sacred Thread Included in Permitted Items

The order specifically lists items such as hijabs, Janivara (sacred thread), Shivadhara, Rudraksha, and Sharavastra among the allowed symbols. It also allows other similar traditional expressions, as long as they comply with institutional discipline and safety requirements.

At the same time, the government stated that saffron shawls will not be permitted, noting that they do not qualify as religious symbols under the policy framework, unlike other listed items.

No Compulsion on Students

The revised guidelines make it clear that students cannot be forced either to wear or avoid wearing such symbols. Educational institutions have also been instructed not to deny entry, classroom access, or examination participation based on attire, provided it aligns with the revised rules.

The policy further allows authorities to apply dress code requirements during examinations when necessary.

Emphasis on Inclusive Implementation

The order directs all educational institutions to implement the guidelines in a fair, secular, and non-discriminatory manner. It calls for adherence to constitutional principles such as equality, dignity, and secularism, while ensuring that no student faces humiliation or exclusion due to dress choices.

School and college committees have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation and prevent any discriminatory practices. Institutions have also been encouraged to adopt an inclusive approach inspired by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna’s philosophy of unity and acceptance.

Old Framework Declared Invalid

The government has also stated that any previous rules, circulars, or institutional guidelines inconsistent with the new order will no longer be valid. Education department authorities have been directed to issue necessary instructions to ensure uniform implementation across the state.